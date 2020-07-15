Upgrade your battlestation with HyperX’s Alloy Core Keyboard at $70 (Save $20)

- Jul. 15th 2020 10:00 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer is $10 under previous price drops and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body, HyperX’s Alloy Origins keyboard features the company’s mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting and more. You’ll be able to configure custom macros for a more personalized experience and a detachable, braided nylon USB-C cable rounds out the notable features. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more details.

Update 7/15:

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $15 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard, making it a perfect way to use your savings from picking up the HyperX keyboard.

This morning, we saw a collection of SanDisk and WD storage on sale from $14.50, with up to 25% in savings to be had across the board. Or if you’re in search of a more workstation-focused peripheral, Logitech’s Multi-Device Slim Wireless Keyboard has dropped to a new all-time low at $41.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is an ultra-compact, sturdy tenkeyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy.

