Upgrade your battlestation with HyperX’s Alloy Core Keyboard at $70 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer is $10 under previous price drops and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body, HyperX’s Alloy Origins keyboard features the company’s mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting and more. You’ll be able to configure custom macros for a more personalized experience and a detachable, braided nylon USB-C cable rounds out the notable features. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more details.

Update 7/15:

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Medium Gaming Mouse Pad for $4.89 Prime shipped with the code ZXWOFOGP at checkout. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

with the code at checkout. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Knight RGB Gaming Mouse for $25.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Rated 5/5 stars.

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $15 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard, making it a perfect way to use your savings from picking up the HyperX keyboard.

This morning, we saw a collection of SanDisk and WD storage on sale from $14.50, with up to 25% in savings to be had across the board. Or if you’re in search of a more workstation-focused peripheral, Logitech’s Multi-Device Slim Wireless Keyboard has dropped to a new all-time low at $41.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is an ultra-compact, sturdy tenkeyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!