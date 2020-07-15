Adopt mesh with Linksys’ Velop 802.11ac 3-Node Wi-Fi System: $163 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (WHW0103) for $163 shipped. Today’s offer is 20% off typical pricing and is the lowest 2020 Amazon deal we have tracked. If the Wi-Fi around your home is seeming congested these days, it’s probably due to more and more smart devices being added over time. Modernizing your setup with a mesh network is a great way to alleviate this issue as it can distribute the load across three 802.11ac nodes. Additionally, this offering allows you to blanket up to 4,500-square-feet in wireless coverage, finally producing a strong signal in rooms that may have lacked it before. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

When I adopted mesh, I ran Jadadol’s 50-foot Flat Ethernet Cable to a central location to ensure my primary node had a solid place to start. At $18, this is an investment that I still deem worth every penny. Its thin design allowed it to slide underneath baseboards, delivering a wire-free look.

On the hunt for Wi-Fi 6? If so you may want to read up on the new Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini router series. It combines mesh with the latest Wi-Fi standard and manages to do so without breaking the bank. Read our coverage to learn more.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Wi-Fi router replacement provides whole-home mesh coverage

Designed for large, 3-5 bedroom homes (up to 4,500 sq. Ft. )

Provides fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more

Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)

Simple setup through the easy-to-use Linksys App

Dual-band connectivity speeds (867 + 400 Mbps)

