A new Amazon low brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop to $2,010 (Save $389)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Razer Blade 15 with 2.6GHz i7/16GB/256GB for $2,010.29 shipped. Down from its $2,399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $389 discount, beats our previous mention by $90, and marks a new Amazon low. Featuring a 15-inch 1080p 240Hz display, Razer’s Blade 15 sports a more than capable set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and a NVIDIA RTX 2070 MAX-Q graphics card. You’ll also find a 256GB SSD, as well as three USB 3.0 and a Thunderbolt 3 port, alongside an HDMI output and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review where we center an entire Chroma setup around the Blade 15. Find more details below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade 15. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

For more ways to expand your battlestation, this morning we spotted a $20 discount on HyperX’s Alloy Core Keyboard, which has dropped to an all-time low at $70. Or if you’re in the market for a new display, we also spotted BenQ’s 27-inch 144Hz 1080p Monitor at $270.

Razer Blade 15 features:

The Razer Blade 15 is an ultra compact NVIDIA GeForce RTX powered laptop that features the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. With a full HD, 1920 x 1080 display and refresh rates of up to 240Hz, on-screen action is incredibly smooth and fluid. Enjoy colorful and accurate visuals with the thin bezel, factory calibrated 15.6″ display, with support for 100% sRGB color.

