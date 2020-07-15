ComiXology is back with another batch of discounted graphic novels today in its Marvel She-Hulk sale. Across the board you’ll be able to save up to 67%, with prices starting at under $1. One highlight is on Fall Of The Hulks at $2.99. Down from $9, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen to date on a digital copy. If you couldn’t get enough of the Incredible Hulk in Thor Ragnarok, this 142-page graphic novel gives you plenty of action starring yet another gamma ray-powered superhero. Head below for all of our top picks from today’s She-Hulk sale.

ComiXology She-Hulk sale:

Fall Of The Hulks features:

She’s left her apocalyptic world for this one. Her mother was a heroine, her father a rampaging HULK. What path is the Savage She-Hulk called Lyra on, and why has it led her to add her might to the Wizard’s Frightful Four? See how some of the toughest women in the Marvel Universe tip the balance of power in the Fall of the Hulks with this exciting story by Jeff Parker (AGENTS OF ATLAS, FALL OF THE HULKS ALPHA) and Salva Espin (INCREDIBLE HERCULES)

