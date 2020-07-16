Uncover the mysteries of Hyperforma’s ancient network, now $2 on iOS/Apple TV

In Hyperforma for iOS, “Oracle will show you the way.” An ancient advanced civilization vanishes leaving nothing but a mysterious network behind. Some 250-years later, an anonymous explorer is tasked with descending the depths to “journey through the endless empty cyberspace.” Hyperforma is a sci-fi infused experience with “dynamic gameplay and a great atmosphere,” but best of all, it is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $5 on the App Store, today’s price drop is a great opportunity to add this mysterious experience to your game library. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of gamers. More details below.

Hyperforma is compatible with all of your iOS devices as well as Apple TV. The former award-winning sci-fi experience is heavily inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. As players unravel the mysterious within, you will have to communicate with the “Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms,” to further your understanding of the network.

Today’s lineup of iOS price drops is quite a notable one, in fact. On top of a rare price drop on Traffix, we also deals on titles like Cultist Simulator, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Human Resource Machine, My Koi, Titan Quest HD, and more in this morning’s roundup.

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Hyperforma :

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

