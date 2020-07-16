Traffix: City Rush is a minimalist puzzler experience on iOS. Players take on the role of the highway manager, safely guiding traffic through various intersections in “the busiest cities in the world.” While an overall relaxing experience, things can get tricky in the late game where the “slightest distraction can cause a big crash.” The regularly $4 puzzler is now seeing a very notable price drop on the App Store. So notable in fact, it is now free for a limited time. Not only is this the first price drop we have tracked since Black Friday 2019, it is also the very first time we have seen the game go free on the App Store. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Traffix features a pair of game modes with the first seeing players calmly guiding traffic through bustling intersections across the globe. The second is known as Chaos Mode, and, as the same suggests, is a much less relaxing experience where players must safely guide police cars to their destinations without causing utter havoc along the way.

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! The highway is a place where chaos, stress and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world! Everybody hates traffic. Even when it is minimalist, like on Traffix. Now there is a way to control chaos and spread some peace to the streets.

