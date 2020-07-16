Save $200 on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Audio Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $599.98 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Saving you $200 from its $800 going rate, today’s offer marks the second-best we’ve seen to date and is the lowest in months. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride regardless of which smartphone ecosystem you’re in. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on-the-road. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Kenwood’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. And now with iOS 13, and the enhancements coming in iOS 14, allowing you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit, you can grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view too.

In today’s smartphone accessories roundup, you’ll find additional ways to upgrade your on-the-road setup from $4. A $40 discount is bringing Anker’s Dash Cam Duo down to $90 alongside all of the other deals from the brand right here.

Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Control in-car infotainment features smoothly with this Kenwood navigation DVD receiver. The built-in Garmin navigation system simplifies mapping, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto supports voice control via Siri or Google Assistant. This 6.8-inch Kenwood navigation DVD receiver has three camera inputs for unified installation of dash, rear and interior cameras.

