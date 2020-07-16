Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Smartphone Stand $12 (45% off), more

- Jul. 16th 2020 10:31 am ET

0

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Adjustable Aluminum Smartphone Stand for $11.89 Prime shipped when code UGREENSD570 has been applied at checkout. Down from $22, it recently dropped to $17 with today’s offer saving you upwards of 45% and marking a new Amazon all-time low. With the ability to prop up just about any smartphone or tablet, UGREEN’s stand has a weighted base to ensure you can position the screen at a perfect angle. There’s a silicone pad on the bottom to keep things from slipping and the mount itself cradles your device with a similar, grippy material. A cutout at the bottom allows you to route a charging cable to your device, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Universal cell phone stand suitable for iPhone and Android smartphones from 4-8 inches. Compatible for iPhone 11 Pro and more. This elegant phone stand adopts durable aluminum with a solid construction, holding your phone steadily. Fully covered top silicone pads and metal weighted anti-slip base well protect your devices from scratches and sliding. Easily tap the screen without worrying the phone tipping over or falling off.

Enjoy pleasant facetime, watch movies, keep a phone propped up for recipe or reading, play games and more. It is a great desk accessory to free your hands and make your life easy at office and home. You can also use it while charging.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

