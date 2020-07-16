LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron hits $275 (Save $75), more from $13

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron for $274.99 shipped when code CHIRON has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and a new 2020 low. This 3,599-piece creation assembles the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar with a keen attention to detail. The entire ride measures over 22-inches long and sports a sleek blue colorway that’ll look fantastic up on display. A brick-built version of the car’s engine, detailed cockpit, and other inclusions make this as impressive of a kit for car fans as it is for LEGO collectors. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier this week, LEGO officially unveiled a new 2,600-piece NES console which packs a playable version of Super Mario Bros. and more. And here’s everything we know about the UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina set coming this fall.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron features:

Explore engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron advanced building set. This exclusive model has been developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S to capture the essence of the quintessential super sports vehicle, resulting in a stunning supercar replica as well as a hot toy for collectible toy car enthusiasts.

