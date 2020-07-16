LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron hits $275 (Save $75), more from $13

- Jul. 16th 2020 8:49 am ET

0

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron for $274.99 shipped when code CHIRON has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and a new 2020 low. This 3,599-piece creation assembles the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar with a keen attention to detail. The entire ride measures over 22-inches long and sports a sleek blue colorway that’ll look fantastic up on display. A brick-built version of the car’s engine, detailed cockpit, and other inclusions make this as impressive of a kit for car fans as it is for LEGO collectors. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier this week, LEGO officially unveiled a new 2,600-piece NES console which packs a playable version of Super Mario Bros. and more. And here’s everything we know about the UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina set coming this fall.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron features:

Explore engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron advanced building set. This exclusive model has been developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S to capture the essence of the quintessential super sports vehicle, resulting in a stunning supercar replica as well as a hot toy for collectible toy car enthusiasts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Zavvi

Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go