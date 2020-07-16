Leica is out with a new camera this morning that’s designed to focus on landscape photography. Of course, there’s the classic retro design that we’ve come to know and love from the iconic brand. The price tag matches what we’ve seen from the brand historically at nearly $8,300. This full-frame camera delivers a 40MP sensor, which is ideal for capturing outdoor scenes and city photography. It’s also a big upgrade from the 24MP M10-P, which retails for almost $9,000. We have full details on today’s announcement along with availability, and more all down below.

Leica unveils new full-frame camera

The new Leica M10-R arrives today with a familiar retro design that we’ve seen before from the brand. However, there are a number of upgrades from its predecessor, the M10-P.

Headlining is that bump in the sensor from 24MP to 40MP. Oftentimes, when you get that increase, there’s also a notable bump in image noise. However, Leica says that it’s avoiding that issue thanks to an impressive ISO range from 100 to 5,000. A longer shutter speed limit of up to 16-minutes is a huge jump from the M10’s 125-second limit.

Although the M10’s sensor has been upgraded, the M10-R still uses the same processor from the M10. However, the M10-P is limited to 4.5fps as opposed to 5fps on the previous-generation model.

More from Leica:

The Leica M10-R opens up new dimensions of image quality with its high resolution of over 40 megapixels. The image sensor captures even the smallest details, so photographers can dive deeper into every scene. Defying conventional wisdom, where increased resolution means sacrificing low-light performance, the M10-R boasts a much higher megapixel count over its 24 megapixel M10 brethren while also delivering lower levels of noise – ensuring it can be used in any and all environments for a wide range of photographic disciplines.

Pricing and availability

Those looking to purchase the Leica M10-R will have to pony up some cash to get started. The body-only kit ships for $8,295. You’ll have to pony up some extra cash to bring a lens into the mix. Leica will be making its latest release available on July 20th.

9to5Toys’ Take

As always, there’s a lot to like about what Leica is doing here. The retro design is always going to be a draw and Lecia doesn’t disappoint, yet again. The price tag is going to be a non-starter, for many, but if you can afford it, there’s certainly a lot to enjoy here.

