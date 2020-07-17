Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Headphones + fabric case: $160 (Reg. $230+)

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $159.98 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $300 from Best Buy and direct from Sennheiser, they sell for between $190 and around $230 or so on Amazon with today’s deal being $20 under our previous mention and the best we can find. You’re looking at truly wireless, sweat-and splash-resistant (IPX4) in-ear headphones with 7mm dynamic drivers and a 5Hz to 21kHz frequency response range. Alongside the on-board microphones and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, they offer 4-hours of wireless listening time with an additional 12 on the included, fabric-wrapped charging case. Rated 4+ stars from 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to a more affordable alternative, if the Skullcandy Indy set won’t cut it at $40, consider the Sony WF-XB700 Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds. They are on sale for for $98 on Amazon right now and carry a 4+ star rating. While you won’t get the fabric-wrapped case with this set, they are $60 less and will run for up to 18-hours, compared to the 16 on today’s lead deal.

We also have some great Anker headphone deals live in yesterday’s roundup from $45 as well as an ongoing offer on Apple’s AirPods and a sweet case to go with them. Make sure you check out Sennheiser’s new Momentum 2 earbuds with active noise cancellation as well.

More on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Headphones:

Exceptional clarity experience sound that’s like ‘being there’ thanks to sennheiser category leading truly wireless technology

Fingertip control control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both True Wireless earbuds

Stay aware transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat wirelessly Without having to remove your earbuds

