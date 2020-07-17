Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Headphones + fabric case: $160 (Reg. $230+)

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $159.98 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $300 from Best Buy and direct from Sennheiser, they sell for between $190 and around $230 or so on Amazon with today’s deal being $20 under our previous mention and the best we can find. You’re looking at truly wireless, sweat-and splash-resistant (IPX4) in-ear headphones with 7mm dynamic drivers and a 5Hz to 21kHz frequency response range. Alongside the on-board microphones and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, they offer 4-hours of wireless listening time with an additional 12 on the included, fabric-wrapped charging case. Rated 4+ stars from 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
When it comes to a more affordable alternative, if the Skullcandy Indy set won’t cut it at $40, consider the Sony WF-XB700 Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds. They are on sale for for $98 on Amazon right now and carry a 4+ star rating. While you won’t get the fabric-wrapped case with this set, they are $60 less and will run for up to 18-hours, compared to the 16 on today’s lead deal.
We also have some great Anker headphone deals live in yesterday’s roundup from $45 as well as an ongoing offer on Apple’s AirPods and a sweet case to go with them. Make sure you check out Sennheiser’s new Momentum 2 earbuds with active noise cancellation as well.
More on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Headphones:
- Exceptional clarity experience sound that’s like ‘being there’ thanks to sennheiser category leading truly wireless technology
- Fingertip control control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both True Wireless earbuds
- Stay aware transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat wirelessly Without having to remove your earbuds
