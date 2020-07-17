A $50 discount brings HP’s 14-inch Chromebook to a 2020 low of $199

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook for $199 shipped. Down from $249, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and marks a new 2020 low on this model. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard solid-state storage. It boasts over 9-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports. There’s also a pair of USB 3.0 ports for connecting legacy devices, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP Chromebook.

We’re currently still tracking an all-time low on Acer’s compact Chromebook 311, which has dropped to $230. Or if you’re in the market for a new tablet, right now you can save up to $530 on iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles.

HP 14 Chromebook features:

Complete all computing tasks with this HP Chromebook. The 14-inch anti-glare HD display delivers crisp and detailed images, while the B&O sound system produces powerful sound for an all-around multimedia experience. An AMD dual-core processor ensures high performance, and the 2.4GHz Max Boost speed increases the overall processing rates. This HP Chromebook has 4GB of RAM to run applications smoothly.

