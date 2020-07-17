Monoprice’s Sous Vide Immersion Cooker now 25% off: $52.50 with free shipping

Monoprice is now offering its Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $52.49 shipped. Regularly $70 like it currently fetches on Amazon, today’s deal is 25% in savings and the lowest total we can find. This 800-watt sous vide immersion cooker features an adjustable clamp so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots/containers (2.6- to 4-gallons). That’s on top of a digital LED touch screen, and a simple clean up process with a dishwasher-safe stainless steel pump housing and water cap. It has a handy start/pause function and an attractive stainless steel design as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal makes the Monoprice sous vide cooker one of the most affordable out there. The least expensive Anova model currently fetches $129 on Amazon, for comparison. But you might want to consider using some of your savings on a water bath/sous vide cooking pot. Rubbermaid makes a great option with stellar reviews from over 5,400 Amazon customers that starts at just $6 Prime shipped and with various sizes to choose from.

More on the Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker:

Cook food to perfection using the Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker! Sous Vide cooking is one of the hottest new trends in food preparation. Food is sealed into a plastic bag, which is then placed in a bath of water, which is then heated and circulated by the cooker. The result is food that is juicier and more tender, with all the nutrients, which are often lost from ordinary cooking methods. The LED screen makes it easy to set the cooking temperature and time so you can cook your favorite foods to perfection!

