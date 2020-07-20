Pad & Quill is now offering its leather Camden Credit Card Wallet for $40.33 shipped. Simply select a color option on the listing page and apply code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $60, the wallet is already marked down to $47.50 or so with today’s promo code knocking an additional 15% off. That’s just shy of 35% off in total and a great chance to score a new leather wallet. Along with its 10-year warranty, it sports a full-grain American leather build with marine-grade stitching. It can hold up to 11-cards and features an ID-card window, easy thumb card push-through, and a quick access exterior pocket. Head below for more details.

If the 10-year warranty and Pad & Quill’s particular attention to detail still aren’t worth the sale price on its credit card wallet above, there are much more affordable options out there. If this $35 Hershel with full grain leather exterior won’t cut it, check out the Fossil Men’s RFID Flip ID Bifold Wallet. Featuring a 100% cow hide construction, it sells for under $34 on Amazon and carries stellar ratings. Neither of these option will include the 10-year warranty, but you’re saving some cash in the process.

Be sure to browse through the rest of Pad & Quill’s wallet options as the code above will take 15% off everything. Here’s the brand’s new magnetic leather iPad Pro cases and even more deals in its ongoing summer sale.

You’ll also want to check out the new Ekster smart wallets and sleeves that dropped earlier this month as well as all of the Cocoon, Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags that are on sale right now.

More on the Camden Credit Card Wallet:

Most wallets fall in between the “Dad-Wallet” and the “Carries-almost-nothing paper-thin wallet.” Our Camden Slim Pocket Credit Card Wallet combines the best of both worlds. With it spacious card reservoir, it can easily fit up to 11 cards while still maintaining its slim profile. We’ve built this wallet to last. The full-grain leather looks gorgeous when you buy it and becomes even more stunning as you use it with time.

