Upgrade to a smoothie-making, soup-heating NutriBullet Rx Blender at $70 off

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender (N17-1001) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, today’s deal is $70 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This 1700-watt blender sits somewhere between the hardcore professional chef models and those personal-sized smoothie options. It can “pulverize ice, whole fruits, and seeds in seconds,” while also carrying a heating function for soups. Other features include a stainless steel blade, a pair of dishwasher-safe blender cups, a cleaning brush, and a nice preset smoothie program. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need your blender to be able to heat up soups and sauces, there are more affordable smoothie makers out there. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender, for example, is a great option that comes in at under $40 on Amazon. It ships with a pair of blending cups and will make short work of your daily protein shake. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

While we are looking at some kitchenware deals, we also spotted the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker down at $60 along with some K-cup packs from $21. Plus, you’ll find additional offers in our home goods deal hub including DIY tools, robot vacuums, and more.

More on the NutriBullet Rx Blender:

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

