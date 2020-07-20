Kids’ toys/play sets from $4: Nat Geo Gemstone STEM kit, Play-Doh, more

Amazon is now offering the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig STEM Kit for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 these days, it has gone for as much as $30 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Idea for inquisitive youngsters and parents looking for educational-focused play sets, it is designed to give kids the “thrill of digging in a real gem mine.” It has 15 gemstones, including pyrite, amethyst, tiger’s eye, fluorite, quartz, obsidian, aventurine and others, as well as a dig brick, chisel, burst, magnifying glass, and a 16-page learning guide to go along with it. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can save slightly more on the CAPKIT Mega Gem Dig Kit with 15 included gemstones, but not by much. Another option is this $13 Discovery set containing 11 gemstones. But whichever you go with, today’s offers are about as affordable as it gets for a STEM-focused gemstone learning kit.

More Kids’ Toy Deals:

You’ll also want to swing by today’s Disney summer toy sale for official figurines, play sets, and more starting from $10. And then head over to our kids’ toy deal hub for more.

More on the National Geographic Mega Gemstone kit:

DISCOVER CRYSTAL TREASURES – Give your child the thrill of digging in a real gem mine

FIND 15 AMAZING GEMSTONES – Including Pyrite, Amethyst, Tiger’s Eye, Fluorite, Quartz, Obsidian, Aventurine and more

EVERYTHING YOU NEED – Including a dig brick, chisel, brush and magnifying glass to keep kids digging for hours

16-PAGE, FULL-COLOR LEARNING GUIDE – Illustrates how gemstones are formed and mined and helps young scientists identify each specimen as it’s discovered

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!