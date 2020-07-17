Hape Dynamo’s wooden domino set includes over 100 pieces at $22 (Reg. $30)

- Jul. 17th 2020 3:05 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $22
0

Amazon is offering the Hape Dynamo Kid’s Wooden Domino Set for $21.91 Prime shipped. Down from its near-$30 regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $20 back in 2018. There are over 100-pieces here that give your young ones unique ways to build different playsets and stay entertained for hours on end. There’s a bridge, bell, and a few other unique options here as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds.

If you’re just wanting colorful dominos, this kit is available at Amazon for $15 Prime shipped. It includes 360 individual dominos of varying colors and allows you to set up unique contraptions where the dominos fall in color-coordinating rows.

However, for those who just want to enjoy a quick game of dominos, you can save quite a bit. Check out the 28-piece Pressman Toy Double Six Wooden Domino Set. It’s on Amazon for $5 Prime shipped and can be used to play many different games with the family.

Hape Dynamo Kid’s Wooden Domino Set features:

  • Build your own domino race full of extra play value then watch them come tumbling down
  • Includes 100 dominoes, 7 bonus trick add-on pieces, perfect for single or multiple kid play action
  • Develops children’s logic, kinesthetic, and hand-eye coordination

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$30 $22
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Hape Dynamo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide