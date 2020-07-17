Hape Dynamo’s wooden domino set includes over 100 pieces at $22 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Hape Dynamo Kid’s Wooden Domino Set for $21.91 Prime shipped. Down from its near-$30 regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $20 back in 2018. There are over 100-pieces here that give your young ones unique ways to build different playsets and stay entertained for hours on end. There’s a bridge, bell, and a few other unique options here as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds.

If you’re just wanting colorful dominos, this kit is available at Amazon for $15 Prime shipped. It includes 360 individual dominos of varying colors and allows you to set up unique contraptions where the dominos fall in color-coordinating rows.

However, for those who just want to enjoy a quick game of dominos, you can save quite a bit. Check out the 28-piece Pressman Toy Double Six Wooden Domino Set. It’s on Amazon for $5 Prime shipped and can be used to play many different games with the family.

Hape Dynamo Kid’s Wooden Domino Set features:

Build your own domino race full of extra play value then watch them come tumbling down

Includes 100 dominoes, 7 bonus trick add-on pieces, perfect for single or multiple kid play action

Develops children’s logic, kinesthetic, and hand-eye coordination

