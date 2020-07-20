The Disney Summer Toy Sale is now in full swing via the official ShopDisney online storefront. You’re looking at up to 40% off a wide range of toys for the kids, as well as collectibles, play sets, and classic dolls with deals starting from just $10. Everything in the sale ships free in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for more details.

Disney Summer Toy Sale:

If you have your eye on some official toys for the kids, birthday gifts, or your own collection, the Disney Summer Toy Sale is it. The deals are split into four categories here: Classic Dolls from $10, Talking Action Figures from $20, Disney Animators’ Dolls from $22, and Figure Play Sets from $10. Needless to say, there’s a massive selection of discounted toys to choose from here.

The highly-rated Toy Story Interactive Talking Action Figures are a real standout here. The 12-inch Buzz Lightyear, for example, is now marked down from $33 to $20. Currently listed at $30+ on Amazon where it carries stellar 4+ star ratings from over 2,400 customers, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and $5 below the Amazon all-time low. Featuring 10 built-in phrases, laser lights, a karate chopping arm, and a retractable helmet, “Buzz starts speaking when he detects another interactive character nearby” as well.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Disney Summer Toy Sale right here for deals starting from $10.

While we are talking about the Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out the must-see Toy Story x Reebok Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers, these Disney face masks, and the reportedly upcoming UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina. While it just teased its new playable piano kit, you’ll also want to take a look at this Mickey and Minnie Mouse buildable LEGO characters set.

More on the Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure:

Buzz Lightyear is never at a loss for words. Everyone’s favorite Space Ranger has plenty to say as this talking action figure. Featuring more than 10 phrases, plus laser lights, Buzz starts speaking when he detects another interactive character nearby. Press blue, red, and green buttons on front to hear 10+ phrases including ”This planet is toxic,” ”Scanning perimeter,” and ”Laser at full power.” Press button for wing release and activate flashing laser lights…Press arm laser button for laser light and sound effects.

