Sunbeam’s clothing steamer iron hybrid now available from $17 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is now offering the Sunbeam Steammaster Steam Iron for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is also matched at Target with free shipping in orders over $35 and a lower $17.09 price tag for RedCard holders. Regularly as much as $30, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. If you still find yourself in need of refreshing some work clothes, or maybe even the curtains, you’ll want to take a closer look here. This is a 1400-watt iron with the ability to blast a shot of steam at your clothes to help the process. Features include a retractable cord, anti-drop system, and a stainless steel nonstick soleplate. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you think a basic clothing steamer will get the job done, check out the MagicPro. Carrying solid reviews from over 4,000 Amazon customers, this portable garment steamer is currently going for less than $16 Prime shipped. It won’t offer you the heavy-duty ironing job the lead deal is capable of, but in many cases a good blast of steam gets the job done anyway.

We also have some great deals running on apparel right now including J.Crew’s Flash Sale, Eddie Bauer’s Clearance Event, and the Vineyard Vines Now or Never Sale. Swing by our fashion deal hub for much more and here are our picks for the best hiking shoes for men under $60.

More on the Sunbeam Steammaster Steam Iron:

Steammaster steam iron features 1400 watts of power, large stainless steel nonstick soleplate, large water tank, and anti-drip system to prevent water leakage at any temperature setting

Clothes iron has a Shot of Steam feature for an extra burst of steam on flat surfaces or vertically hanging clothes or draperies

3-Way Motion Smart auto-off for safety and peace of mind

Self-clean system keeps iron free of mineral deposits for optimal performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!