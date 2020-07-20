J.Crew’s Flash Sale takes extra 60% off sale styles with deals from just $10

J.Crew offers an extra 60% off sale styles and 40% off summer styles with promo code 5DAYS at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 9-inch Linen Shorts are a standout from this sale. Origianlly priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $30. These lightweight shorts are wonderful for the heat of summer and can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Be sure to hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

