J.Crew’s Flash Sale takes extra 60% off sale styles with deals from just $10

- Jul. 20th 2020 9:50 am ET

0

J.Crew offers an extra 60% off sale styles and 40% off summer styles with promo code 5DAYS at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 9-inch Linen Shorts are a standout from this sale. Origianlly priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $30. These lightweight shorts are wonderful for the heat of summer and can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Be sure to hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Sitewide Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
J.Crew

J.Crew

About the Author