Save up to $300 on Samsung Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbars and more from $200

Amazon is currently taking up to $300 off a selection of Samsung’s latest home audio products starting at $200 shipped. One highlight is on the Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $397.99. Down from $698, today’s offer is good for a savings of 43% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s 3.1.2-channel soundbar pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added bass and a well-rounded audio profile. Alongside HDMI and optical ports for pairing with your TV, onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allows you to take advantage of Alexa control, SmartThings integration, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Find all of our top picks from the sale down below the fold.
Other Samsung home theater deals:
- Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Alexa: $698 (Reg. $900)
- 3.1-Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer: $330 (Reg. $450)
- Sound+ Wireless Subwoofer: $200 (Reg. $500)
- and even more…
Samsung Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:
Enjoy wireless audio streaming and enhanced TV audio with the Samsung HW-Q70T 330W 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System. This system delivers up to 330W of total power to provide more dynamic audio than your TV’s speakers alone can offer. An HDMI input provides a connection for digital video and audio, and an optical input provides an additional input option for digital audio.
