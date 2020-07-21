Save up to $300 on Samsung Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbars and more from $200

Amazon is currently taking up to $300 off a selection of Samsung’s latest home audio products starting at $200 shipped. One highlight is on the Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $397.99. Down from $698, today’s offer is good for a savings of 43% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s 3.1.2-channel soundbar pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added bass and a well-rounded audio profile. Alongside HDMI and optical ports for pairing with your TV, onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allows you to take advantage of Alexa control, SmartThings integration, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Find all of our top picks from the sale down below the fold.

Other Samsung home theater deals:

For more ways to expand your home theater setup, we’re currently seeing sales on Amazon’s lineup of Fire TV steaming media players from $35. That includes the DVR-equipped Recast and more at up to $80 off. Plus, you can also save on Roku offerings right now from $24.

Samsung Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Enjoy wireless audio streaming and enhanced TV audio with the Samsung HW-Q70T 330W 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System. This system delivers up to 330W of total power to provide more dynamic audio than your TV’s speakers alone can offer. An HDMI input provides a connection for digital video and audio, and an optical input provides an additional input option for digital audio.

