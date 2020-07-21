Tenergy Dimmable Desk Lamp with 4 colors, USB charging, more for $24 (20% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Tenergy 11W Dimmable Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port for $23.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $30 on Amazon, this is a solid 20% off and the best price we can find. Perfect as a bedside reading lamp or even just on the home office desk, this is a “non-flickering” 11-watt light with 140-degrees of swivel and a built-in USB charging port. Rated at 530-lumens, it sports five levels of dimming, four preset light colors, and a handy 60-minute timer to automatically shut the light off for energy conservation. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the LEPOWER Metal Desk Lamp at under $20 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t sport the USB port or the dimming feature, it does have a gooseneck design for ideal placement as well as a solid metal build for even less.

However, we have a series of ongoing lighting deals to check out as well. First up, Amazon’s Rivet Matte Black Lamp is still down at a new all-time low, while the Philips Sunrise Wake-up Light Alarm Clock is now on sale as well. Or just score 33-feet of smart RGB LED lighting at $30 to kit out your home theater or kitchen.

Be sure to check these rare deals at Herman Miller and our home goods guide for even more furniture offers.

More on the Tenergy 11W Dimmable Desk Lamp:

The Tenergy 11W Dimmable LED Desk Lamp offers a stylish way to brighten your room with a light that’s also easy on the eyes. The light has 530 lumens of energy-efficient light that comes with 5 brightness levels and 4 different color temperatures to choose from. It also comes with a built-in USB port on the side so you can charge your phone and mobile USB devices without having to plug them in at hard to reach places. With these highlights and more special features, this Tenergy Dimmable LED Desk Lamp will be a perfect lighting partner to any desk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!