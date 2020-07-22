TheoTown is now among the best free city building games on iOS. Or at least it will be for a limited time. The regularly $7 and highly-rated metropolis creation app is now available for free on the App Store for the very first time. We have seen this one go on sale a number of times over the years, but today marks your very first opportunity to to add it to your iOS game library for free. Players take on the role of the city builder to manage multiple cities or to just create one thriving metropolis. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find more details below.

Certainly among the best free city building games out there right now, TheoTown allows players to be the mayor and city builder to “establish amazing skylines and structures, all of which simulate various statistics.” There’s everything from train stations and airports to emergency events and world wonders like “Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and many more!” Needless to say, if you’re into these kinds of experiences, now’s your chance to give TheoTown a shot for nothing.

More on TheoTown:

The best free city building game on iOS: Be the mayor of multiple cities and establish amazing skylines and structures, all of which simulate various statistics. Establish great and complex transportation networks. Choose how your citizens will move around! Train stations, airports, bus depots. Manage and customize your transportation vehicles! Pick your aircraft livery , establish your bus routes, build your rail network! Tackle emergency events, such as natural disasters, disease, crime, and fire. Erect world wonders like Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and many more!

