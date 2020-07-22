Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $36, Nioh 2 $30.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake for $35.99 digitally via PSN. Regularly $50+ in physical form at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is $4 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is the classic RE3 remade from the ground up for current-generation consoles with a modernized control-scheme and gorgeous visuals. This one also includes access to Resident Evil resistance — a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer mode you can learn more about in our launch coverage. Be sure to check out the official Resident Evil board game while you’re at it. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Nioh 2, Yakuza Kiwami, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Death Stranding, Judgment, Persona 5 Royal, a PSN Final Fantasy franchise sale, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Capcom, Blizzard & LEGO summer sale
- New Switch eShop sale from $2.50
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- Sony July PSN sale from $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy franchise PSN sale from $5…
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Shenmue 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Destroy All Humans! pre-order $34 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox LEGO Franchise Sale from $6…
- Xbox Mortal Kombat Franchise Sale from $10…
- Pokkén Tournament DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $22 (Reg. $28+)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Evil Within 2 from $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Halo 5: Guardians $16 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 ($140 off)
- Or $66 on Xbox
- Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers $13 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN $2 (Reg. $4)
- Hitman Definitive Edition $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $24.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
