Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $36, Nioh 2 $30.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake for $35.99 digitally via PSN. Regularly $50+ in physical form at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is $4 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is the classic RE3 remade from the ground up for current-generation consoles with a modernized control-scheme and gorgeous visuals. This one also includes access to Resident Evil resistance — a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer mode you can learn more about in our launch coverage. Be sure to check out the official Resident Evil board game while you’re at it. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Nioh 2, Yakuza Kiwami, Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, Death Stranding, Judgment, Persona 5 Royal, a PSN Final Fantasy franchise sale, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE

Monument Valley devs unveil Alba Wildlife Adventure for console, iOS, and PC

Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more

Ghost of Tsushima: Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s release

LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario

Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month

Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month

