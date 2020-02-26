Logitech is one of the most well-known PC accessory manufacturers around. And, similarly, Herman Miller is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to high-end office furniture. Well, these two companies have partnered to create high-performance furniture for gamers with features introduced by both companies. These two companies are entering an exclusive partnership which will include researching, designing, and manufacturing the next-generation high-performance furniture solutions that competitive gamers need.

Logitech and Herman Miller join forces for high-end gaming furniture

Just like traditional sports and businesses, esports athletes and professional streamers need proper gear and equipment to get their jobs done. Of course, there are already computer component manufacturers, like Logitech, that focus on this when it comes to peripherals like mice and keyboards. However, there are only a handful of companies that cater to gamers when it comes to furniture, and they’re few and far between.

“At Herman Miller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work,” said Tim Straker, Herman Miller’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G’s excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we’ll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort.”

Esports furniture needs to be designed for long-term use

While normal furniture, like what Herman Miller already makes, is built for business use, that doesn’t exactly mean it’s perfect for gaming. During a normal business day, sure, you’ll sit for a better part of 8-hours. However, there are normally multiple breaks taken, be it walking to a meeting, heading to the bathroom, or just chilling at the water cooler and conversing with coworkers. However, gamers don’t have some of these luxuries. Like those of us who work at home, the majority of a gamer’s day is spent behind a computer screen, and that brings with it many long-term health concerns.

This potential decline in health can include a performance hit due to discomfort, something that no gamer wants to endure. That’s why Logitech and Herman Miller are going to analyze and incorporate feedback from esports teams where the companies have existing relations. This will help gamers know that they will have the proper ergonomics, comfort, and performance that they deserve, according to Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G.

So, what’s first for Logitech G and Herman Miller?

Well, the first product produced by these two companies will be a gaming chair coming in the spring of 2020. Spring is just around the corner, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long to see the fruits of these company’s labors. While we don’t have any pictures as to what the chair will look like, we do know that it’ll be a unique build considering the history of both brands.

