LEGO’s MINDSTORMS EV3 Coding Robot Kit drops to $254 (Save $96), more from $12

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offers the LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Robot Kit for $253.99 shipped when EV3 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, marks a new 2020 low, and is one of the best discounts to date. LEGO’s MINDSTORMS set pairs the usual bricks with a STEAM emphasis for teaching you how to code. It can assemble five different robots and pairs with your Mac or PC for programming, as well as your iPhone and more to control creations. Alongside 601-pieces, there’s also four motors and a hub that powers the whole experience. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Last week, we took a hands-on look at the LEGO Droid Commander set, finding that it’s a great marriage of STEAM and learning to code with Star Wars. We’re also still seeing LEGO’s Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader at a new all-time low of $210, as well.

LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Robot Kit features:

Unleash the creative powers of LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3! Build TRACK3R, R3PTAR, SPIK3R, EV3RSTORM and GRIPP3R faster than ever before with the amazing free EV3 Programmer App on your tablet. Then use the intuitive drag-and-drop interface to program your favorite robots to walk, talk, think and do anything you can imagine. When you’re ready for more, fire up the advanced programming features of the EV3 software on your PC and Mac.

