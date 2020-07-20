Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader for $209.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. This 958-piece creation stacks up to over 12-inches long and 7-inches high. Alongside massive rubber ties that really nail the off-road look, there’s also a unique orange color scheme, working high-rise independent suspension, and more. LEGO rounds out this kit with built-in iPhone support thanks to the Powered UP hub, which allows you to control this kit like an RC car. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Another notable deal today is on the LEGO Mandalorian Star Wars AT-ST Raider kit for $40 at Amazon. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. As the first LEGO kit released within the Mandalorian side of the Star Wars universe, this 540-piece set assembles the AT-ST Raider as seen in episode four of the hit Disney+ series. Alongside the 9-inch tall walker, you’re also getting a minifigure of Mando himself alongside Cara Dune and two Klatooinian Raiders. In our hands-on review, we said it was “a steal for anyone looking to bring a piece of The Mandalorian to their brick-built collection.”

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Last week, we took a hands-on look at the LEGO Droid Commander set, finding that it’s a great marriage of STEAM and learning to code with Star Wars. The LEGO action also continues today, as we got a first look at an upcoming Ideas playable piano kit.

LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader features:

This 4×4 app-controlled truck is powered by an advanced Smart Hub with 3 motors and operated via the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app, which delivers super-precise movement and functionality for a highly immersive play experience.

