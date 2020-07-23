Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Money Pro Personal, Slayaway Camp, many more

We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While notable offers are still live on Shadowmatic and the TheoTown city builder, there are plenty more to add to the list this morning. Highlights of today’s collection include Money Pro: Personal Finance, Slayaway Camp, Book of Demons, Calm Baby Sleep Sounds, Receipt Scanner, and many more. Head below the fold for a complete lookout today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tug The Table 3D Physics War: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eye Anatomy Atlas: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Calm Baby Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Baby Heartbeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kegel Exercises: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Receipt Scanner-Expense Report: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $5 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Hearts Cards: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Wonderful 101 Remaster $34, Borderlands 3 $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Reminders Widget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Big Photo: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Workouts 365: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SideNotes: $14 (Reg. $20)

More on Money Pro: Personal Finance:

Expense tracker, budget planner & account manager – all in one app to get your finances under control. Money Pro works great for personal & family expense tracking and even for business finance management. Easy sync and iPhone/iPad versions combined in one app. Money Pro is the next generation of Money app (over 2 million downloads worldwide). FEATURES: Simple and Secure…widget for quick expense tracking on the go without launching the app…quick and easy expense/income entries…password & backups of your data.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!