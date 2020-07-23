Today’s best game deals: Wonderful 101 Remaster $34, Borderlands 3 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Wonderful 101: Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $33.88 shipped. Regularly $40, this is the very first notable discount we have tracked on the remaster since it was unveiled back in February. Known as a “unite action” title, players take control of a giant team of super heroes (there are as many as 100 unique heroes here) that can then be transformed into powerful attacks known as “Unite Morphs.” It’s an extremely unique experience and a welcomed addition to the Switch library. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Borderlands 3, Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Days Gone, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

