Today’s best game deals: Wonderful 101 Remaster $34, Borderlands 3 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Wonderful 101: Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $33.88 shipped. Regularly $40, this is the very first notable discount we have tracked on the remaster since it was unveiled back in February. Known as a “unite action” title, players take control of a giant team of super heroes (there are as many as 100 unique heroes here) that can then be transformed into powerful attacks known as “Unite Morphs.” It’s an extremely unique experience and a welcomed addition to the Switch library. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Borderlands 3, Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Days Gone, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay set for today!
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Nintendo Capcom, Blizzard & LEGO summer sale
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Hunt: Showdown $24 (Reg. $40)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy franchise PSN sale from $5…
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Shenmue 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Destroy All Humans! pre-order $34 (Reg. $40)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Evil Within 2 from $9 (Reg. $20)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Halo 5: Guardians $16 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman Definitive Edition $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall
Yakuza Like a Dragon will release in November with Xbox Smart Delivery, more
Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE
Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more
Best gaming computers to build or buy for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
