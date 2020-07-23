Today’s best game deals: Wonderful 101 Remaster $34, Borderlands 3 $10, more

- Jul. 23rd 2020 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Wonderful 101: Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $33.88 shipped. Regularly $40, this is the very first notable discount we have tracked on the remaster since it was unveiled back in February. Known as a “unite action” title, players take control of a giant team of super heroes (there are as many as 100 unique heroes here) that can then be transformed into powerful attacks known as “Unite Morphs.” It’s an extremely unique experience and a welcomed addition to the Switch library. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Borderlands 3, Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Days Gone, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall

Yakuza Like a Dragon will release in November with Xbox Smart Delivery, more

Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE

Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more

Best gaming computers to build or buy for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario

Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard