Stock up on Italian-roasted Lavazza coffee from $12.50 at Amazon (25% off)

Amazon is now offering 2.2-pounds of Lavazza Qualita Rossa Italian Coffee Beans Espresso for $12.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 25% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly between $16 and $19 or so, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is medium roast made from a blend of 70% Brazilian Arabica and 30% African Robusta coffees. It is described as a having a “chocolaty flavor, Full body, intense aromas and a persistent after-taste.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the 2.2-pound bag of Lavazza Organic ¡Tierra! Whole Bean Coffee Blend for $12.60 with free Prime shipping. Once again, clip the 25% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $26, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked and the best we can find. This one is described as a “rich bodied Italian roast with notes of honey, malt, and chocolate.” Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Amazon customers.

The coffee deals don’t stop there though, Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Maker now $14 and we also have a 12-cup Ninja Coffee Maker down at $45. Those deals join ongoing offers on OXX’s COFFEEBOXX job site brewer and all of these K-cup offers from $18.

More on the Lavazza Qualita Rossa Italian Coffee Beans:

Medium Roast

Lavazza, Italy’s favorite coffee

Blend of 70% Brazilian Arabica and 30% African Robusta coffees

Chocolaty flavor, Full body, intense aromas and a persistent after-taste

Suitable for all types of coffee makers

Roasted and imported from Italy

