Stock up on Italian-roasted Lavazza coffee from $12.50 at Amazon (25% off)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 12:04 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $12.50
0

Amazon is now offering 2.2-pounds of Lavazza Qualita Rossa Italian Coffee Beans Espresso for $12.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 25% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly between $16 and $19 or so, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is medium roast made from a blend of 70% Brazilian Arabica and 30% African Robusta coffees. It is described as a having a “chocolaty flavor, Full body, intense aromas and a persistent after-taste.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the 2.2-pound bag of Lavazza Organic ¡Tierra! Whole Bean Coffee Blend for $12.60 with free Prime shipping. Once again, clip the 25% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $26, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked and the best we can find. This one is described as a “rich bodied Italian roast with notes of honey, malt, and chocolate.” Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Amazon customers.

The coffee deals don’t stop there though, Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Maker now $14 and we also have a 12-cup Ninja Coffee Maker down at $45. Those deals join ongoing offers on OXX’s COFFEEBOXX job site brewer and all of these K-cup offers from $18.

More on the Lavazza Qualita Rossa Italian Coffee Beans:

  • Medium Roast
  • Lavazza, Italy’s favorite coffee
  • Blend of 70% Brazilian Arabica and 30% African Robusta coffees
  • Chocolaty flavor, Full body, intense aromas and a persistent after-taste
  • Suitable for all types of coffee makers
  • Roasted and imported from Italy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off $12.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lavazza

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard