Put a 12-cup Ninja Coffee Maker on your countertop at $45 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Woot is now offering the Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker (CE200) for $44.99 in refurbished condition with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally in the $150 range, these days refurbished models start from $75 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This model features ”thermal flavor extraction” that allows users to choose between three brew settings (classic, rich, and small-batch) as well as a handy brew pause function so you can sneak a cup in before the 12-cup carafe is full. It also has a 60-ounce removable water reservoir for easy refills and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If this $25 Mr. Coffee won’t suffice, check out the Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker as an alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at $35 on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,700 customers. This model also sports a 12-cup capacity and the handy brew pause function, it just won’t look quite as modern on the countertop as the Ninja above.

Need something even more robust for the job or camp site? OXX’s COFFEEBOXX brewer is now down to just $60 today. We also still have Amazon’s Espresso Machine at an all-time low as well as Chefman’s 1.8L electric kettle down at $31 for all of your pour-over needs. Also, be sure to swing by our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing ideas, accessories, and more.

More on the Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker:

Ninja Coffee Brewer is a 12-cup programmable coffee maker with custom brew strengths and an advanced boiler to make a hot, flavorful and never-bitter cup of coffee. Small batch (1-4 cups) to full carafe, you can expect the same great taste. Custom brew strengths: Classic or Rich; flavorful and never bitter. Hotter brewing technology: Advanced boiler for piping-hot coffee…24-hour programmable delay brew: Prepare your hot brew in advance…Adjustable warming plate: Keeps coffee hot up to 4 hours.

