OXX’s COFFEEBOXX hits new all-time lows for job site brews at $60 (Reg. $200)

- Jul. 22nd 2020 1:17 pm ET

Home Depot is offering the OXX Job Site COFFEEBOXX Hi-Viz Green Single Serve Coffee Maker for $60 shipped. Down from its $200 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by $60 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This coffee maker uses K-Cups to bring easy brewing to any job site. It’s weather-resistant, crush-proof, and impact-rated, making it the perfect brewer to use on any construction site. The removable water tank holds 85-ounces, meaning it should last all day before it’s time to refill. Brewing sizes include 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce options. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you just need to make coffee at home, pick up this budget-focused single-serve brewer at Amazon. It’s available for just $30 shipped with the final price reflecting at checkout. It’ll brew the same K-Cups that today’s lead deal can, just without the rugged build.

However, if you’re wanting a budget-focused way to brew espresso, just $5.50 Prime shipped scores you a 3-cup stovetop Moka Pot. While it won’t work nearly as quickly as the single-serve brewers above, this is great for making espresso at home without dropping a ton of cash on a fancy machine.

More on the COFFEEBOXX Coffee Maker:

Keep your favorite coffee available on tough jobsites with the COFFEEBOXX, the first heavy-duty single serve coffee maker in the industry. This rugged brewer is the only one engineered to tackle the toughest work areas. The high-performance single-cup system works with any K-Cup pack and is loaded with the newest features and technology. With a crush proof and impact resistant design you can confidently pack it with the rest of your tools and gear.

