Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show hits $149 (Orig. $480 value)

Today only, Woot currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition bundled with an Echo Show for $148.99 when both are added to your cart. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee will apply. Down from its original $250 going rate for a new model, you’d pay $180 right now at Amazon for the video doorbell in refurbished condition. With the Echo Show added in, this is one of the best values we’ve seen to date. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30-days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings, but more on those below. There’s also enhanced motion detection and the ability to pull up feeds on the bundled Echo Show. Includes a 1-year warranty and a 4.2/5 star rating from over 22,900 customers.

Also as apart of today’s sale, you can just grab the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell by itself for $119. That’s matching our previous mention for the all-time low on a refurbished model, and a great way to grow your smart home security setup.

For more ways to expand your setup, whether you fancy Alexa, Assistant, or Siri, swing by our smart home guide for plenty of other discounts. There you’ll find a 2020 low on GE’s Alexa-enabled Smart RGB Light Strip at $50 alongside this weatherproof 1080p camera for $42.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

