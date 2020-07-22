Secure the outside of your home with this weatherproof 1080p camera at $42

Yue Smart US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Victure 1080P Outdoor Home Security Camera with Pan/Tilt for $41.99 shipped with the code ASO4JIVN and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from the $60 going rate, today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing 1080p streaming alongside pan and tilt capability, this outdoor-rated Wi-Fi security camera is the perfect model to have keep an eye on your yard. It’s weather-proof and offers motion-detection, making it perfectly capable as part of your home security system. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For something on the more budget-friendly side of things, Wyze Cam is a great option. It’s just $26 shipped at Amazon and is a #1 best-seller. Even Wyze Cam Pan would be something to look into at $38 shipped. The one thing to keep in mind here is that neither of these are waterproof or designed to be used outside, which is something today’s lead deal has over what Wyze offers.

Regardless of which camera you pick up from the mentions above, they all support microSD local recording. This 64GB microSD card keeps those videos safe and makes it easy to transfer them to your computer. At just $13 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase that everyone should have.

Victure 1080p Outdoor Security Camera features:

Providing 360° horizontal and 110° vertical rotation range. Cover more spaces and reduce blind area.

With Victure security outdoor camera, you can know what happened around your house anytime. When any suspicious activity is detected, the camera can alert the suspicious person and send a notification to your phone immediately.

Video Resolution 1920*1080, the 12*850nm infrared night vision will help you see everything in pitch dark up to 30 feet. 110°wide-angle lens delivers clear picture in any direction, provides nice, clear & colorful image in the daytime. Victure outdoor security camera capture clear details and provide safety for you day and night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!