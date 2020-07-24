The official Disney Back to School Savings event is now live. The sale offers deep deals on a wide range official Disney gear including kids’ backpacks, water bottles, varsity jackets, and more. With deals starting from $10, just about all of your favorite Disney characters are represented here with free shipping in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below the fold for a closer look and some top picks from the sales event.

Disney Back to School Savings Event:

The official Disney Back to School Savings event is live from now through June 26, 2020. Not only are we seeing deep deals on just about all of the official storefront’s back to school gear, but you can also score any lunch box in the sale for just $2 with the purchase of any backpack. In other words, add a discounted backpack from this landing page to your cart as well as a lunchbox, and your kid’s new meal carrier will drop to just $2 at checkout.

One standout from the sale is the Disney Animators’ Collection Backpack which is now on sale for $24. Regularly between $30 and $60 on Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and is easily among the nicest backpacks Disney offers for kids. And don’t forget to add one of those aforementioned $2 lunchboxes (price is reflected in the cart). This faux leather backpack is easy to wipe down when your little monster inevitably gets it dirty. The “Allover” print pattern features “Pocahontas with Meeko, Moana with Pua, Aurora (as Briar Rose), and Tinker Bell.” You’ll also find plenty of interior and exterior storage compartments as well as a removable “puff dangle” detail. Rated 4+ stars.

But as we mentioned above, there are loads of deals to browse through in the Disney Back to School sale including water bottles/food containers, notebooks, apparel, and plenty more bags.

We also have a collection of Green Toys on sale at Amazon from $8 and plenty of LEGO building kits on sale right now. Speaking of which, LEGO is reportedly releasing a Star Wars UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina soon and be sure to check out the 1,700-piece Mickey and Minnie kit if you haven’t yet.

More on the Disney Animators’ Collection Backpack:

This faux leather backpack features favorite Disney Princesses reimagined as toddlers. Part of our Disney Animators’ Collection, it comes with a removable fuzzy dangle, side pockets, a foldover flap, and two roomy compartments for your daily essentials.

