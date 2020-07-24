Made in the USA Green Toys now on sale at Amazon from $8 (Up to 45% off)

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Paddle Boat toy for $9.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Like just about all Green Toys, this one is made in the USA from 100% recycled materials. An ideal little bath toy for the kids, it features an easy-grasp handle as well as a scoop-and-pour spout along with the spinning wheel on the back. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Green Toys deals.

The Green Toys are a popular option for parents with solid reviews on just about everything it makes. If the paddle boat toy above isn’t working for you, be sure to browse through some of the offers still live below starting from $8.

More Green Toys on sale:

More on the Green Toys Paddle Boat:

Ahoy! The green toys paddle boat is cruising the open waters. The perfect addition to any bathtub fleet, this companion to the best-selling Green Toys tugboat and submarine features the same easy-grasp handle and scoop-and-pour spout, and also has a spinning paddle wheel on back. The paddle boat is as functional as it is fun – it’s great for washing hair and also comes apart for easy cleaning in the dishwasher. Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic. No BPA, phthalates, PVC, or external coatings. Color combinations may vary. Ages 6 months and up.

