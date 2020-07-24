FIFA is one of the most-played games when it comes to sports series, as soccer is a fan-favorite the world over. While we got a very quick preview of the game during EA’s Play Showcase back in June, we now have more information about a reworked career mode and new online experiences in EA’s FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 launches October 9 on Playstation, Xbox, Origin, and even Steam

FIFA 21 is one of EA’s first titles that will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation, Xbox, Origin, and now, Steam. This allows you to truly play on your preferred platform and gives PC gamers the option to choose between Steam and Origin for the first time ever when it comes to a FIFA launch.

“This year, we are bringing fans together through social experiences that elevate both the small-sided experience and the excitement felt on the professional pitch, offering the most authentic and interactive EA SPORTS FIFA experience to date,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Along with one of the biggest updates to career mode yet and enhanced gameplay realism that continues to bridge the gap between the real and virtual world of football, fans have more ways than ever to play the beautiful game of football we all love.”

Career mode takes on a new form in FIFA 21

You’ll find that career mode has been revamped in FIFA 21, allowing players to take their team to the top by “managing every moment.” You’ll find that there are new innovations that create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training, further depending on your experience in the game. It also offers a huge leap in gameplay interactivity, which brings control over the outcome of every game with the Interactive Match Sim, plus, a revamped growth system is here, allowing you to better manage Player Development and much more.

All-new dynamic attacking systems provide a more realistic movement experience

EA is also raising the bar with an all-new dynamic attacking system. This provides a more realistic and informed movement experience and builds on the already-intense 1v1 gameplay that FIFA is known for. You’ll find a range of new features here, with agile dribbling, positioning personality, creative runs, and a natural collision system that utilizes brand new animations for smoother player interactions.

EA Access gets a head start on October 1

If you’re someone who just has to play FIFA as soon as possible, then joining EA Access is a must. Being a member will give you the ability to start playing FIFA 21 as soon as October 1. During this time, you’ll have the ability to participate in pre-launch challenges and unlock exclusive bonuses. Plus, being an EA Access member gives you the ability to receive additional benefits all season long, like unique items or FIFA Ultimate Team Season Objective XP boosts.

