Last night’s EA Play event was packed full of first looks and teases at upcoming video games from the popular developer. On top of an expansive look at upcoming Apex Legends content, EA also detailed a number of games and showed off first looks from various titles. We have all of the details from last night’s event down below, including a number of first-look trailers and expanded coverage of upcoming titles like Madden 21 and FIFA 21.

EA event looks a bit different with no E3

Of course, each year June is marked by E3 in Los Angeles as just about every major game console maker and game studio takes the studio to detail the next generation of titles and consoles. That’s not happening this year. So we’re seeing many of the biggest names hold virtual events throughout the summer in the lead up to the fall’s most anticipated releases.

Star Wars: Squadrons shows first gameplay

After first being detailed last week, Star Wars: Squadrons saw its first batch of extended gameplay shown off last night. This new first-person space shooter is set to put gamers in the driver’s seat of iconic Star Wars spacecraft. It’s slated for releases on October 2 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. On top of a look at five-on-five gameplay, there was also a sneak peek at the game’s narrative, as well, last night.

Rocket Arena multiplayer shooter slated for July release

Another surprise launch last night came in the form of EA’s latest multiplayer title, Rocket Arena, which is set to launch on July 14 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It will feature support for both Steam and Origin on Windows. This cartoony Overwatch-styled game features a rotating group of 10 characters ready to go into battle. It was first announced a year ago and is now ready for launch.

Multiple feature releases teased or detailed further

Last night’s EA Play event also showed off a number of upcoming titles even further, including a look at next-generation gameplay for Madden and FIFA 21. Of course, Madden was just announced earlier this week but we didn’t get much in the way of a look at gameplay on the next-generation consoles.

As well, EA showed off a few quick glimpses of what’s in the hopper for 2020 and beyond. That included a quick look at upcoming titles like 1Dragon Age, Battlefield, and Need for Speed.

You can watch the entire EA Play event via the embedded video below for an even deeper look at all the biggest announcements from last night’s event.

