Insignia’s 6-quart Multi-Function Cooker down 50% for today only at $30

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 6-quart Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for just $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $60, this Best Buy exclusive is now matching our previous mention at 50% off the going rate. Along with the 6-quart capacity, this model features several preset cooking modes for various dishes from meats and fish, to veggies and desserts. Other features include a dishwasher-safe cooking pot, keep warm setting, built-in timer, overheat protection, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $30, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable multi-function cooker for less, never mind with such solid ratings. All things considered, most basic slow cookers go for more than $30. The only real option out there for less would be something like this Crock-Pot 3-Quart Round Manual Slow Cooker at $22. While it doesn’t have all the built-in recipe settings, it will still provide a similar 1-pot “prepare it and forget it” meal solution.

While we are talking kitchen and cooking upgrades for the summer, Blendtec’s Classic 575 Blender is seeing a notable price drop today alongside this electric Masterbuilt Hollow Smoker and the PowerXL Smokeless Grill. Hit up our home goods deal hub and latest BBQ feature for even more.

More on the Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times. Seals in steam to cook food quickly while preserving nutrients and ensuring flavorful results. Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions.

