Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to all-time low from $320

- Jul. 27th 2020 3:55 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $319.99 shipped for the 64GB version. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from $350, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and drops the price to a new all-time low. Upgrade to 128GB for $400, down from $430. Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of Android tablets enters with a 10.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage. There’s also S-Pen support for taking notes this fall for school, or getting creative and crafting some digital art. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab a new case for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This $15 option provides 360-degree protection of your device with a hardshell back as well as a folding cover that doubles as a stand for propping up the tablet. 

If you’re thinking expanding the storage will be a must, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD Card is on sale right now for $234, saving you 44% in the process. That’s on top of this morning’s unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro Smartphone discount to $300 and all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
