Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to all-time low from $320

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $319.99 shipped for the 64GB version. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from $350, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and drops the price to a new all-time low. Upgrade to 128GB for $400, down from $430. Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of Android tablets enters with a 10.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage. There’s also S-Pen support for taking notes this fall for school, or getting creative and crafting some digital art. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab a new case for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This $15 option provides 360-degree protection of your device with a hardshell back as well as a folding cover that doubles as a stand for propping up the tablet.

If you’re thinking expanding the storage will be a must, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD Card is on sale right now for $234, saving you 44% in the process. That’s on top of this morning’s unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro Smartphone discount to $300 and all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

