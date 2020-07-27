We are now ready to the kick the week off with Monday’s best Android app deals. While you’ll find some particularly notable deals still live down below on titles like Kingdom Two Crowns and Bad North, we are now ready to expand the list of price drops with today’s offerings. Highlights include Neo Monsters, Planescape Torment: Enhanced, DISTRAINT 2, Braveland Wizard, Bronze Age, and much more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Android app and game deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro Android Smartphone at a new all-time low. But we also have great deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 wearables today with deals starting from $169 to sit alongside ongoing offers on the TicWatch C2 Smartwatch. However, we also spotted Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at $200 off as well as as a host of notable accessories discounts. Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $17, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD Card is 44% off, and be sure to run through this morning’s roundup for even more.

Today’s best game deals: XCOM 2 Collection $35, Far Cry New Dawn $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Planescape Torment:

In Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition you’ll explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of unique companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre. The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!