Save up to $300 on Apple’s high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro

Adorama is currently taking up to $300 off a selection of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations headlined by the i9 2.3GHz/32GB RAM/1TB model at $2,989 shipped. Down from $3,199, the price you’ll still pay at B&H, today’s offer saves you $210 and marks the best we’ve seen in several months. Apple’s entry-level configurations often go on sale, but models with higher-end specs are rarely discounted. Centered around Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard and a larger Retina display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes outfitted with 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As accustomed for the Pro line these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been upgraded this time around to add physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Head below for more.

Shop the rest of the discounts at Adorama today for additional configurations. Then consider using some of your savings to outfit your new MacBook Pro in Apple’s official 16-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s newest 13-inch MacBook Pro is still on sale right now as part of B&H’s latest sale, which is joined by everything else you’ll find in our Apple guide. There you’ll find discounts on AirPods Pro as well as Apple’s high-end iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular at $99 off.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

The Apple 16″ MacBook Pro features a 16″ Retina Display, a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design. This MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card, a 7nm mobile discrete GPU designed for pro users. With 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, pro users will be able to tackle GPU-intensive tasks with this MacBook Pro.

