Save $100 on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, more in B&H’s Apple sale

Today B&H is back with a new Apple sale this week discounting a selection of Macs, iPad, various accessories, and more. Free shipping is available across the board and Amazon is matching many of the offers, as well. One of our top picks is on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB at $1,399. Down from $1,500, today’s offer saves you $100, is $50 under Amazon’s competing discount, and matches the second-best we’ve seen. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro sports a redesigned Magic Keyboard and 13-inch Retina display complete with a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 512GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 10-hour battery life, and Touch Bar with Touch ID. Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.

Another one of the most notable discounts from the sale is taking up to $500 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. Both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations are available, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for some of the best we’ve seen to date. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, 10-hour battery life, and USB-C.

Be sure to shop all of B&H’s latest Apple sale right here for even more discounts. And then head over to our Apple guide, where you’ll find even more discounts on ways to prepare for the upcoming semester.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

