We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals via Apple’s digital storefronts. Deals on the stellar Journey, as well as Kingdom New Lands and Kingdom Two Crowns are still alive and well, but it’s now time to dive into today’s fresh price drops. Highlights from our lineup include titles like Severed, Fliptastic Pro, Sentinels of the Multiverse, popCalendar, One Deck Dungeon, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Critico! | Smart Sheet for D&D: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: popCalendar: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: AppGraphics – App Icon: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds Switch $45, Psychonauts FREE, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Lighthouse Adventure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Finder For Fitbit – Find Fast!: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: RAW Power: $36 (Reg. $40)

More on Severed :

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities. Exploration: Follow branching routes through the unknown, using your wits to avoid hazards and solve puzzles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!