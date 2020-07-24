Today, we have some very notable deals on Raw Fury’s new Kingdom Two Crowns and the original Kingdom New Lands — an award-winning experience where players take on the role of a monarch. Regularly $10, you can add this one to your iOS and Apple TV game library for just $2.99, a match for the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. Players must “explore the lands for resources, recruit loyal subjects, and shore up your defenses,” all before night falls. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 gamers. However, Raw Fury’s new Kingdom Two Crowns title is also seeing its very first price drop today as well. Head below for everything.

Kingdom Two Crowns is a “side-scrolling micro strategy game” that regularly fetches $10 on the App Store. But it is now seeing its very first price drop today to $6.99. This one already carries a 4+ star rating as well. Players must build a new kingdom while exploring for new mounts and secrets “hidden in the deep.” This one also sports an interesting multiplayer mode where players work “together locally in classic split screen while sitting next to your fellow monarch, or even across from them on opposite sides of the device in the custom mobile feature of tabletop coop.”

But there are plenty more where those came from today. This morning’s roundup features deals on titles like Space Marshals, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Dandara Trials of Fear Edition, and many more. We also still have amazing TheoTown for free and even more right here.

iOS Universal: Kingdom New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

