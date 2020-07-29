Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds Switch $45, Psychonauts FREE, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds for $44.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much on the eShop, this is the best price we can find on the sci-fi RPG for Switch. While we have seen the PS4 and Xbox One versions for less, this is the lowest it has gone for on Amazon. The Fallout-Like sci-fi RPG was created by Obsidian who just unveiled the first of two upcoming story-based DLC packs for the game during the Xbox Series X showcase known as Peril on Gorgon. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Psychonauts for free, Death Stranding, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Resident Evil 2, and much more.

