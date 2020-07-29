Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds Switch $45, Psychonauts FREE, more

- Jul. 29th 2020 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds for $44.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much on the eShop, this is the best price we can find on the sci-fi RPG for Switch. While we have seen the PS4 and Xbox One versions for less, this is the lowest it has gone for on Amazon. The Fallout-Like sci-fi RPG was created by Obsidian who just unveiled the first of two upcoming story-based DLC packs for the game during the Xbox Series X showcase known as Peril on Gorgon. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Psychonauts for free, Death Stranding, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Resident Evil 2, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

