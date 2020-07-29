Yesterday, Sony announced its brand-new A7S III DSLR that offers killer 4K 120FPS recording, a flip-out screen, insane low-light performance, and much more. Today, SmallRig, a manufacturer of cages and other camera accessories, announced its Master Kit for the A7S III, which will become a staple of many when picking out a cage for their camera. What all does the SmallRig Sony A7S III Master Kit do? Well, keep reading to find out.

Mount a monitor, clamp HDMI cables, and more with SmallRig’s A7S III Master Kit

If you’ve ever used a camera for videography, you know that having ample places to hook multiple accessories up is a must. From having a monitor, external battery, microphone, and more hooked up to just having a more ergonomic grip on the DSLR, cages have long been used by videographers and cinematographers the world over. Of course, photographers can also make use of the added functionality that a cage brings.

The SmallRig A7S III Master Kit is a full-body cage for Sony’s latest mirrorless DSLR, mounting to the camera via a ¼-20 screw on the bottom and through an M2.5 screw on the side. There are multiple ¼-20 and ⅜ thread holes on this cage, plus a built-in NATO rail on the side and a cold shoe mount. This delivers various mounting options for utilization under different shooting scenarios. The top handle also acts as a NATO rail, which gives you more mounting options and also provides an effective way to show low-profile shots with ease.

Get your hands away from the main camera for a smoother video experience

Now, the A7S III has built-in stabilization through IBIS, and it can even leverage extra stabilization through OSS lenses. But nothing beats just getting your hands further away from the camera itself. The cage can absorb a bit of your natural shakiness if you hold it further away, and it can be more ergonomic to grip over the camera itself. I’ve found that when I shoot with a cage, the footage just comes out more stable than handheld without my SmallRig.

Prevent cable strain with the built-in HDMI clamp

If you’re using a monitor with the A7S III, then there’s going to be an HDMI cable coming out the side. This can be a potential hazard, should it get hit or bumped. The built-in HDMI cable clamp here is designed to prevent cable strain and accidental disconnects, secreting to the cage via a captive ¼-20 screw. Two anti-twist pins hold the cable down with a thumbscrew, making it easy to remove after a long day’s work.

Pricing and availability

The SmallRig Sony A7S III Master Kit is listed for $82.90 on the SmallRig website right now and is slated to ship on September 20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!