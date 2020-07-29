SmallRig’s all-new Sony A7S III Master Kit is a must for any user

- Jul. 29th 2020 6:16 pm ET

0

Yesterday, Sony announced its brand-new A7S III DSLR that offers killer 4K 120FPS recording, a flip-out screen, insane low-light performance, and much more. Today, SmallRig, a manufacturer of cages and other camera accessories, announced its Master Kit for the A7S III, which will become a staple of many when picking out a cage for their camera. What all does the SmallRig Sony A7S III Master Kit do? Well, keep reading to find out.

Mount a monitor, clamp HDMI cables, and more with SmallRig’s A7S III Master Kit

If you’ve ever used a camera for videography, you know that having ample places to hook multiple accessories up is a must. From having a monitor, external battery, microphone, and more hooked up to just having a more ergonomic grip on the DSLR, cages have long been used by videographers and cinematographers the world over. Of course, photographers can also make use of the added functionality that a cage brings.

The SmallRig A7S III Master Kit is a full-body cage for Sony’s latest mirrorless DSLR, mounting to the camera via a ¼-20 screw on the bottom and through an M2.5 screw on the side. There are multiple ¼-20 and ⅜ thread holes on this cage, plus a built-in NATO rail on the side and a cold shoe mount. This delivers various mounting options for utilization under different shooting scenarios. The top handle also acts as a NATO rail, which gives you more mounting options and also provides an effective way to show low-profile shots with ease.

Get your hands away from the main camera for a smoother video experience

Now, the A7S III has built-in stabilization through IBIS, and it can even leverage extra stabilization through OSS lenses. But nothing beats just getting your hands further away from the camera itself. The cage can absorb a bit of your natural shakiness if you hold it further away, and it can be more ergonomic to grip over the camera itself. I’ve found that when I shoot with a cage, the footage just comes out more stable than handheld without my SmallRig.

Prevent cable strain with the built-in HDMI clamp

If you’re using a monitor with the A7S III, then there’s going to be an HDMI cable coming out the side. This can be a potential hazard, should it get hit or bumped. The built-in HDMI cable clamp here is designed to prevent cable strain and accidental disconnects, secreting to the cage via a captive ¼-20 screw. Two anti-twist pins hold the cable down with a thumbscrew, making it easy to remove after a long day’s work.

Pricing and availability

The SmallRig Sony A7S III Master Kit is listed for $82.90 on the SmallRig website right now and is slated to ship on September 20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
New Product

New Product
Sony dslr SmallRig

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide