Official Apple Watch Sport + Milanese Loop bands go as low as $39 at Amazon

- Jul. 27th 2020 12:42 pm ET

From $39
0

Today we’ve discovered a few official Apple Watch bands marked as low as $39 at Amazon. is offering the Apple Watch Sport Loop 38/40mm in Anchor Gray for $39.20 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This style is said to be soft, breathable, and lightweight, making it a comfortable option worth adding to your collection. A hook-and-loop fastener aims to make adjustments both quick and easy. Wearers are bound to appreciate its double-layer nylon weave which sports dense loops on the skin side to “provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more official Apple Watch bands on sale.

More Apple Watch bands on sale:

Even if Apple Watch is your preferred wearable, there’s something fashionable about wearing a traditional timepiece. For this reason you may want to consider checking out our recent roundup of discounts. There you’ll find the Timex Waterbury Watch at $90, alongside others that are up to 40% off. We also have a fresh Fossil sale that struck this morning which also delivers 40% in savings, so be sure to give that a peek too.

Haven’t had your fill of Apple discounts yet? Don’t worry, there’s more to be found in our handy guide. Today we’ve come across notable MacBook Pro discounts and yesterday AirPods fell as low as $129, so it won’t hurt to take a moment and peruse.

Apple Watch Sport Loop features:

  • Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.
  • The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.
  • On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $39
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Apple Watch

About the Author