Score five Apple Watch sport bands for just $10 and save 38%

Yichan (98% positive feedback all-time feedback from 2,200+) via Amazon offers a 5-pack of its Sport Apple Watch Bands from $10.19 Prime shipped. Having dropped from $16 or more, this bundle amounts to at least 38% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best in months. That also drops each band to roughly $2, for comparison. In the sale today are four different sizing options compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-5. Each of the included sport bands are made from a “soft silicone” and comes in quite a few colors to fit with various occasions. Design-wise, you can expect a similar look to Apple’s official options, but at a much lower price point. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured bundle just isn’t doing it for you, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Here you’ll find various styles starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with if going the official route is out of the question.

But speaking of Apple’s official bands, right now we’re seeing quite a few styles on sale from $39. There’s also plenty of other deals to be had in our Apple guide, like B&H’s latest sale that’s discounting the latest MacBook Pro, Air, and more.

Yichan Apple Watch Bands feature:

This new band is made of high-quality silicone, and the connector enables you to wear and tear on the band up to 500 times. The new sport band have an innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a well fit and easy adjustment. It’s durable and strong, easy to put on and take off.

