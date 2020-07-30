It is now time to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s digital marketplace is offering some particularly notable movie bundles and more from $1 today, but it is now time for the apps and games. You still have a chance to score this rare deal on Journey for iOS, but today’s collection includes titles like This War of Mine, iWriter, Ananda, and Waterlogue Pro, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tabata Songs: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Find Headphones-Device Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SciPro Math: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: KyPass – KeePass in Sync: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sentinels Sidekick: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Waterlogue Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Critico! | Smart Sheet for D&D: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: popCalendar: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: AppGraphics – App Icon: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on This War of Mine :

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

